$1.33M sale in Fox Point is highest two-family home sale in R.I. this year

PROVIDENCE – A duplex at 136 Transit St. in the Fox Point neighborhood of the East Side has sold for $1.33 million. It is the highest price for a two-family in the state so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers.

The property is a legal two-unit but is currently used as a single-family home. It was built in 1812 for William Mason and includes original doors and wide-board floors, nine fireplaces, a custom-built library and a walled courtyard with gardens.

The property has a first-floor unit and the second and third floors are designed as a townhouse.

The seller was identified in city property records as Judith Colenback Savage, trustee of the Judith Colenback Savage Revocable Trust. The new owner is Ghazwan Ghazi, according to the deed record.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.