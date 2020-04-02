$1.3M sale of ranch home is most expensive sale ever for Indian Lake

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A ranch-style house on Indian Lake with 270 feet of freshwater frontage has sold for $1.3 million, according to Lila Delman Real Estate, whose sales manager represented the seller.

The house includes three bedrooms, an in-law suite, three bathrooms and a modern chef’s kitchen. It has a great room with cathedral ceilings. The property has an in-ground pool, a floating dock and a private stone patio. The house sits on 2 acres, according to online real estate records, and was built in 1978.

The property, at 76 Sundance Trail, marks the highest price for a sale in the Indian Lake community ever recorded, according to Lila Delman Real Estate, citing Statewide Multiple Listing Service of Rhode Island Inc. data.

The sellers were identified in online real estate records as Scott R. and Lily H. Rippey. The property was sold on March 27 to Cindy M. and Michael L. Erickson, according to the South Kingstown town records.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com .