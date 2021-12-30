$1.65M sale of 13-unit building in Lincoln is one of town’s largest sales

LINCOLN – A 13-unit building with a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments recently sold for $1.65 million in what real estate firm Residential Properties Ltd. called the largest commercial sale in the town since 2007.

Steve Readey, head of marketing for Residential Properties, said the 9-11 School St. property is considered a commercial property because it contains five or more units.

The 12,617-square-foot property, located in the Albian area of Lincoln, was constructed in 1940. It features a gable roof topped by shingles.

The two-story building, known as Franklin Crossing Apartments, was previously owned by Paul Rene Antrop and Paul Ryan Antrop, of Cumberland, according to online property records made available by the town. The apartment building was sold recently to the Dorchester, Mass.-based JFG Realty, according to records.

- Advertisement -

The property was most recently assessed by the town in 2019 to be worth $1.01 million, according to public records from the Lincoln town assessor’s office.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.