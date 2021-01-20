$1.7M real estate sale funds MLK Center’s endowment

NEWPORT – A sale of a home that was donated to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center has netted the nonprofit significant funds that will be applied to the organization’s new endowment fund.

The property at 8-10 Willow St. in the city’s Point Section was donated to the MLK Center by Jane Mead Timken in November, the organization said. The gift was the first of its kind for the MLK Center.

The home was subsequently sold by MLK Center for $1.7 million on Dec. 31, and the money from the sale will be used to create an endowment for the organization in Timken’s name – the Jane Mead Timken Endowment, the MLK Center said. MLK Center Executive Director Heather Hole Strout said in a statement that the nonprofit talked with Timken last March after the annual Swing into Spring event was canceled due to the pandemic and Timken quickly jumped into action.

“Jane immediately donated to offset the loss of that revenue. As the months wore on and the demand for center programs grew, we continued talking with her,” Strout said. “We knew we could rely on Jane’s continued generosity, but donating her home? That’s beyond anything I could ever have imagined.”

Strout said the endowment will help finance the nonprofit’s mission to fight hunger, promote health, educate children, support families and engage seniors in the community.

