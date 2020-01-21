1% meal and beverage tax generates $2.5M in Oct., up from 2018

PROVIDENCE – The local 1% meal and beverage tax in Rhode Island generated $2.5 million in October, a 2.1% increase year over year, the R.I. Department of Revenue said on Tuesday.

The collection marked a month-to-month decline of 11.5%, from $2.8 million.

The largest collection in the state of any municipality was in Providence at $552,236, a 7.4% increase year over year. The $38,259 increase in the Creative Capital was also the largest year-over-year nominal increase in the state.

The largest nominal decline in collections year over year took place in East Providence, falling 18,186, or 17.2%, to $87,825.

Fiscal year to date collection through October was $11.3 million, an 8.4% increase from collections one year prior.