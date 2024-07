Get Recognized for Growth and Innovation

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A 5,636-square-foot waterfront estate recently sold for $6 million, making it the highest home sale in the town this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty and Lila Delman Compass, which represented the parties in the transaction. Called “Downpond,” the six-bedroom, three-bath home at 118 Turner Cove Way sits on

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty and Lila Delman Compass, which represented the parties in the transaction.

Called "Downpond," the six-bedroom, three-bath home at 118 Turner Cove Way sits on three parcels totaling 10.5 on Point Judith Pond.

A winding 1.3-mile-long driveway leads to the home, which features a classic coastal design. There are numerous oversized windows and French doors, and the property has manicured grounds and 835 feet of waterfront, and it is located just south of YMCA Camp Fuller.

Both the land and building were assessed at $1.76 million this year.

Dan Harding and Nicole Harding of Lila Delman Compass represented the sellers, Kalberer Family Trust.

The agency said the family had owned the property for more than 60 years.

Amy I. Doorley-Lucas, sales associate for Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers. The name of the buyer was not available yet in the South Kingstown tax assessor's records.