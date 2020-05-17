10 new COVID-19 deaths reported in R.I. Sunday ; hospitalizations decline

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island and 10 new deaths on Sunday, while the number of people hospitalized with the illness declined for the first time in several days.

The state said 260 were hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, down from 273 the day before. As of Sunday, 64 were in intensive care units, down from 66 on Saturday, and 45 were on ventilators, up one from the day before.

There have been a total of 499 reported deaths related to COVID-19. All of the deaths reported Sunday took place in long-term care facilities, according to a Department of Health spokesman. One person was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and five were in their 90s.

The number of new cases in Rhode Island has been climbing each day since May 13, when the state reported 181. At the same time, the state’s testing capacity has increased, reaching 4,070 COVID-19 tests conducted on Saturday.

As of Sunday, the state said 112,550 tests had been conducted during the coronavirus crisis, with 12,674 people testing positive for the illness. Another 99,876 tests have been negative.

Meanwhile, a total of 972 people who have recovered from COVID-19-related illnesses have been discharged from Rhode Island hospitals since the start of the pandemic, the state said.

(Updated location and ages of the people who were reported dead Sunday.)