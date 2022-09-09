$11.8M from R.I. CDBG program awarded to 35 organizations

PROVIDENCE – Thirty-five organizations are among the recipients of $11.8 million in funding from the Rhode Island Community Development Block Grant program, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Housing Secretary Josh Saal announced Friday.

The funding spreads across 10 cities and towns, including Bristol, Central Falls, Cumberland, Middletown, Newport, North Kingstown, North Providence, Smithfield, Westerly and West Warwick.

“All Rhode Islanders deserve livable and vibrant communities in which to live, work and raise their families, and funding through the CDBG program helps ensure neighborhoods across the state aren’t being neglected or left behind,” Saal said in a statement. “I was proud to serve on the review committee for this round of funding, and my office looks forward to continuing to work with Rhode Island’s municipal leaders as these projects progress.”

The CDBG program is intended to develop viable communities by providing decent housing, expanding economic opportunities and creating suitable living environments across the state. It is funded through an annual formula allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the R.I. Office of Housing and Community Development.

The recipients are:

Bristol

$708,185 for Walley School Community Center

$646,442 for Mt. Hope drainage

$543,900 for Monroe Avenue streetscape

Central Falls

$1 million for Community Center improvement

$1 million for Jenks Park improvements phase 2

$1 million for Train/Bus Hub access phase 2

$150,000 for Elisha Project

$130,500 for Link to Quality Jobs

$120,000 for Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center homeless and victim support

$100,000 for Project Weber/RENEW

Cumberland

$50,000 for Old Post Road office adaptive reuse

$30,068 for Community Care Alliance adult literacy program

Middletown

$1 million for Community Blessings Foundation Healthy Living in Recovery Housing

$218,850 for Newport Mental Health

$50,000 for Lucy’s Hearth

$36,078 for Looking Upwards Inc. kitchen renovations

$12,500 for Senior Center window replacement

Newport

$350,000 Edward King House electrical

$180,000 for McKinney Cooperative Shelter

$35,000 for EBCAP Dental Clinic

North Kingstown

$10,000 for Recreation Department summer camp scholarships

North Providence

$671,938 for St. Mary’s Home for Children

$130,000 for Tri-County – Volturno Street Food Bank supportive services

Smithfield

$334,000 for Senior Center improvements

Westerly

$500,000 for Bowling Lane water line

$422,830 for Vose Street and Park Avenue road and sidewalk reconstruction

$105,807 for Westerly Education Center workforce development training

$70,877 for The WARM Center senior interim housing

$33,707 for Looking Upwards roof/windows

West Warwick

$615,000 for Phenix infrastructure

$325,000 for Crompton infrastructure

$150,000 for Arctic infrastructure

$100,000 for St. Elizabeth Adult Day Centers

$50,000 for Senior Center operating

$40,000 for Looking Upwards repairs, Wendy Way