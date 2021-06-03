12-acre site on Route 6 in Seekonk sold to developer

SEEKONK – A 12-acre property at 1530 Fall River Ave. has been sold to Oracle Homes LLC, a luxury, custom-home developer.

The company plans a commercial project on the land, according to the property broker, Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, of Providence.

Town Planner John Aubin says the new owner has had preliminary discussions with his office about what would be allowed on the site. The town has not had a formal application. Any mixed-use project would require Planning Board approval, Aubin said.

The site, on Route 6, was sold by His Providence Church, a Christian church based in Swansea that holds services at the Swansea Mall.

The property was assessed by the town at $700,400 in 2021, according to town records. It is zoned for commercial use.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.