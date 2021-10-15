12 Providence workers let go for noncompliance with COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirement

PROVIDENCE – A dozen part-time workers have been let go from their jobs with the city for failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccination or regular testing mandate, according to Andrew Grande, a spokesman for Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s office.

The 12 employees represent fewer than 0.5% of the city’s 2,053 workers, according to Grande. Elorza in August announced the mandate, giving city workers until Oct. 1 – or for those who work with children, until Oct. 8 – to show proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing.

Over 80% of city workers have shown proof of full vaccination as of Thursday, while another 5.8% are partially vaccinated, Grande said. Among the 14.5% of city workers who had not gotten a shot by the city deadline, all but the 12 who were let go had either started the vaccination process or submitted results of weekly testing.

The data comes days after the city of Boston, announced it had put more than 800 workers on administrative leave, for failing to meet testing or vaccine requirements, WBZ-TV CBS 4 reported. However, Boston’s numbers only include five city departments, one of which is the 11,000-person Boston Public School District. Others have later deadlines for vaccination or testing. Providence’s data does not cover the Providence Public School District, which is under state control.

The Providence data also does not cover sworn officers within the Providence Police Department or members of the Providence Firefighters Union. Six emergency medical technicians with the city fire department have, however, been suspended without pay for not complying with state vaccine requirements for health care workers.

The duties of the 12 part-time workers who were let go have been filled by other existing employees, according to Grande.

