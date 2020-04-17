13 more COVID-19 deaths in R.I.; cases pass 4K

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 reached 4,177 as of Thursday, marking a 366-case increase day to day, according to the R.I. Department of Health Friday.

The disease resulted in 13 more deaths Thursday, bringing the state total to 118.

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 totaled 252 at that time, an increase from 245 one day prior. Of those hospitalized 62 were in the Intensive Care Unit and 43 were on ventilators.

The number of tests conducted for the disease in the state totaled 30,761 Thursday, with 26,584 negative test results.

Providence remained the municipality with the most positive test results at 1,093, followed by Pawtucket with 380 cases, Cranston with 245 cases and North Providence with 233 cases.

The governor’s daily briefing on coronavirus efforts in Rhode Island is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

