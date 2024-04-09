$16M in federal funding secured for Newport Cliff Walk repairs

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is getting more than $16 million in federal funding to repair the iconic Cliff Walk in Newport. The money for the much-needed repairs will be part of two separate funding streams: a $5 million earmark from the in the Fiscal Year 2024 Consolidated Appropriations law, which President Joe Biden signed into law last month, and $11 million from the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-Saving Transportation grant, members of the Rhode Island congressional delegation announced Monday. “This historic public path is a national treasure and an environmental and economic asset for the city of Newport and the entire state,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “This federal funding will help make the walking trail safer and preserve its natural and historic significance for future generations.” A 20-foot section of the walk collapsed in March 2022 due to sea erosion and the state estimated the repairs could cost up to $13.75 million. Since then, a section of the walk has been closed, forcing visitors to take a detour onto city streets before reconnecting with the oceanfront path beyond the damaged area. Gov. Daniel J. McKee last summer issued an emergency declaration to address the damage, which opened the door to federal funding to rebuild the iconic shoreline destination. The $5 million federal earmark will help pay for engineering and design work while the $11 million federal PROTECT funds may be used to shore up infrastructure vulnerable to the effects of climate change. “Newport's Cliff Walk is an icon of our state,” said U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I. “I'm thrilled that federal dollars are on the way, and I’m looking forward to when our Cliff Walk reopens for every resident and visitor to our district to enjoy for decades to come.”