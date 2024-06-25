17 R.I. restaurants earn 2024 Wine Spectator awards

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

PROVIDENCE – Seventeen Rhode Island restaurants have been honored with Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards.

Aurelia at Castle Hill in Newport, Cara at The Chanler in Newport, Coast at Ocean House in Westerly, Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown, Restaurant 1879 on Block Island, Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille in Smithfield and Warwick, and The White Horse Tavern in Newport each received the Best of Award of Excellence.

This award is given to restaurants whose wine selections consist of 350 or more selections from multiple wine-growing regions and from top wine producers, showing a unique commitment to wine.

On WineSpectator.com, these establishments’ awards are signified by two wine glasses next to their names.

Camille’s in Providence, D ouble Barrel Steak at The Preserve in Richmond , Fogo De Chao in Providence, La Masseria in East Greenwich, Mill’s Tavern Restaurant in Providence, Sarto in Providence, The Capital Grille in Providence, The Coast Guard House in Narragansett and The Restaurant at the Weekapaug Inn in Westerly were given the Award of Excellence.

This award is given to restaurants whose wine lists not only offer at least 90 selections from an assortment of quality producers but also match the menu in both price and style. This award is signified by one wine glass listed next to the restaurant’s name on the Wine Spectator’s website.

Wine Spectator is a magazine and website that focuses on wine and wine culture.