171 new COVID-19 cases in R.I., with 18 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Health officials on Saturday reported 171 new COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, raising the total to 14,819, with 18 more deaths.

The state has reported a total of 711 fatalities related to the new coronavirus.

There are 219 people reported hospitalized with the virus, the same as the day before. There are 50 patients in intensive care units, with 32 on ventilators.

There have been 150,317 COVID-19 tests reported in the state.

