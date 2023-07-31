18 organizations receive $270K from Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation

WEST WARWICK – Eighteen organizations across the state will share $270,000 from the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation.

The grants, which are part of the foundation’s second quarterly donation cycle, will support affordable housing, education and health and wellness programs.

One of the recipients, Sojouner House in Providence, was awarded $50,000 to support affordable housing programs for victims of domestic abuse and other types of relationship violence.

“This generous donation from Centreville Bank will go a long way in helping us provide permanent supportive housing solutions for victims of violence and aiding in their recovery,” said Vanessa Volz, Sojourner House executive director. “With these funds, we will be able to assist more people and work towards our goal of enacting systematic change to prevent domestic abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Providing people with security, safety and education is vital to the work we do, and we are extremely appreciative of Centreville Bank’s recognition of this important cause.”



Other recipients include:

Back to School Celebration in Providence: $5,000 to help purchase school supplies and backpacks and distribute them to 16 Rhode Island locations.

Ballet R.I. in Providence: $5,000 to help fund the ProviDANCE after-school program, which provides dance education for historically marginalized youth.

Cranston Public Library in Cranston: $2,000 will support the summer reading program.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Newport: $10,000 to support the organization’s early learning and out of schooltime programs for low-income families in Newport County.

Higher Ground International in Providence: $5,000 to help provide culturally appropriate food for immigrants and refugees in Rhode Island to help reinstate and celebrate their cultural identity.

Inspiring Minds in Providence: $2,500 to support the summer learning program, a six-week full day program to help prepare children for kindergarten.

McAuley Ministries in Providence: $12,000 to help fund the organization’s “Lunch on Us” hot meal program and will provide transportation assistance in the form of bus passes for McAuley House guests that need transportation to work, school, health care, and other important appointments.

NewportFILM in Newport: $10,000 to support “Documentary Unbound,” a newly created program to help bridge access gaps for young people seeking arts and culture opportunities, prioritizing and elevating historically excluded voices in Newport.

Ocean Community YMCA in Westerly: $2,500 to support the 2023 summer camp program, which enables low-income children from Washington County to participate in one week of summer camp.

Project Hand Up in West Warwick: $5,000 to help provide supplemental food for working families, the elderly, and those experiencing food insecurity.

Providence Promise in Providence: $10,000 for the Youth Engagement, Family Engagement, and Mentorship Programs supporting the cause of equal opportunity education.

R.I. Bankers Association in Providence: $20,000 to support the launch of a community outreach initiative focused on engagement and inclusion efforts to increase workforce opportunities for low- and moderate-income communities.

Salve Regina University in Newport: $2,500 toward the Refugee Pathways Program, which supports first-generation students to adjust to their new environment, academically and socially.

Special Olympics in Smithfield: $5,000 to support the Summer Games.

Tiogue School PTA in Coventry: $2,000 to expand the elementary school’s food pantry.

YMCA of Greater Providence in Providence: $50,000 to support the Rhode Island Midnight Basketball League, a free basketball league/tournament held across the state to provide positive community activities for young adults.

YMCA of Smithfield in Smithfield: $5,000 to support the Smithfield YMCA programs.