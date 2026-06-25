18 R.I. restaurants earn 2026 Wine Spectator awards

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EIGHTEEN RHODE Island restaurants have been honored with Wine Spectator’s 2026 Restaurant Awards. Launched in 1981, the awards recognize the highest standards in restaurant wine service across three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award, bestowed upon 2,083, 1,830, and 99 winners respectively this year. 
EIGHTEEN RHODE Island restaurants have been honored with Wine Spectator’s 2026 Restaurant Awards. Launched in 1981, the awards recognize the highest standards in restaurant wine service across three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award, bestowed upon 2,083, 1,830, and 99 winners respectively this year. 

PROVIDENCE – Eighteen Rhode Island restaurants have been honored with Wine Spectator’s 2026 Restaurant Awards.  The Atlantic on Block Island, Aurelia at Castle Hill in Newport, Cara at The Chanler in Newport, Coast at Ocean House in Westerly, The Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett, Matunuck Atelier in South Kingstown, Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille in Smithfield

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