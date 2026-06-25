18 R.I. restaurants earn 2026 Wine Spectator awards

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PROVIDENCE – Eighteen Rhode Island restaurants have been honored with Wine Spectator’s 2026 Restaurant Awards. The Atlantic on Block Island, Aurelia at Castle Hill in Newport, Cara at The Chanler in Newport, Coast at Ocean House in Westerly, The Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett, Matunuck Atelier in South Kingstown, Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille in Smithfield

PROVIDENCE – Eighteen Rhode Island restaurants have been honored with Wine Spectator’s 2026 Restaurant Awards.

The Atlantic on Block Island, Aurelia at Castle Hill in Newport, Cara at The Chanler in Newport, Coast at Ocean House in

Westerly

, The Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett, Matunuck Atelier in South Kingstown, Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille in Smithfield and Warwick, and

The White Horse Tavern in Newport

each received the Best of Award of Excellence.

This award is given to restaurants whose wine selections consist of 350 or more selections from multiple wine-growing regions and from top wine producers, showing a unique commitment to wine.

On WineSpectator.com, these establishments’ awards are signified by two wine glasses next to their names.

Providence eateries Camille’s,

The Capital Grille

, Claudine, Gracie’s, Mill’s Tavern, plus Double Barrel Steak in Richmond, La Masseria in East Greenwich, Matunuck Oyster Bar in

South Kingstown and The Restaurant in Westerly

were given the Award of Excellence.

This award is given to restaurants whose wine lists not only offer at least 90 selections from an assortment of quality producers but also match the menu in both price and style. This award is signified by one wine glass listed next to the restaurant’s name on the Wine Spectator’s website.

Wine Spectator is a magazine and website that focuses on wine and wine culture.

Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards recognize the highest standards in restaurant wine service across three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award, bestowed upon 2,083, 1,830, and 99 winners respectively this year.

“The restaurant industry is rapidly transforming as diners become more selective about when, how and what they drink. As wine drinkers grow more mindful, restaurants are adapting with creative wine programs,” said Marvin R. Shanken, CEO and chairman of Wine Spectator. “Congratulations to the 4,012 restaurants that earned a Restaurant Award and continue to elevate the wine experience for guests around the world. We raise a glass to your success.”

Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue is available on newsstands on July 21.