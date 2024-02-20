$1B copyright verdict against Cox Communications thrown out

PROVIDENCE – A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday overturned a $1 billion verdict against Cox Communications for copyright violations, multiple news outlets reported. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., ruled that the amount of damages awarded to 50 major record labels in 2019 was not justified and that a federal district

PROVIDENCE - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday overturned a $1 billion verdict against Cox Communications for copyright violations, multiple news outlets reported. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., ruled that the amount of damages awarded to 50 major record labels in 2019 was not justified and that a federal district court should hold a new trial to determine the appropriate amount. In 2018 the music labels, including Sony, Warmer Music Group and Universal Music Group sued Cox, claiming the communications company was liable for its customers' violations of more than 10,000 copyrights. The music labels argued Cox failed to address thousands of infringement notices, cut off access for repeat infringers or take reasonable measures to deter pirates. In its appeal, Cox claimed the verdict would force internet service providers to cut off service to households and businesses based on "isolated and potentially inaccurate allegations," or require intrusive oversight of customers' internet usage. Charter Communications, Frontier Communications and Astound Broadband have also faced similar lawsuits.