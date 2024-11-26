$1M in clean energy financing provided to Cumberland pizza parlor for solar project

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank says a solar-power installation project at a Cumberland pizza parlor has received $1 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program financing, provided by the New York City Energy Efficiency Corp.

The installation will include rooftop panels and a nearby solar farm.

This is the first project in Rhode Island funded by NYCEEC, a nonprofit that finances energy efficiency and clean energy projects in buildings. The infrastructure bank administers the C-PACE program in Rhode Island.

The solar installation at Angelo’s Pizza Inc. at 131 Mendon Road is expected to generate an estimated 298 kilowatts of electricity, enough to power the building and business. The project will utilize net metering.

- Advertisement -

“This project is a great example of how C-PACE can support small businesses in Rhode Island who want to invest in renewable energy,” said James Braz, director of commercial clean energy services for Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. “Thanks to this C-PACE loan offered through the New York City Energy Efficiency Corp., Angelo’s Pizza will be able to invest in a rooftop solar system that will power their business, reduce energy costs and emissions, and all with no upfront costs.”

Curtis Probst, CEO of NYCEEC, said, “This transaction demonstrates the increasing viability of using C-PACE loans to fund smaller projects that might have less access to capital. We are excited to enter the Rhode Island market with this transaction and look forward to continuing to work with the Infrastructure Bank and local small businesses to promote clean and energy-efficient projects.”

“At Angelo’s Palace Pizza, we are committed to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Angelo’s Pizza owner Bill Kitsilis. “We’re proud to announce two solar energy projects. The first is a rooftop installation that will significantly offset our energy consumption, enhancing our operational efficiency. Additionally, we are transforming an otherwise undevelopable section of our property into a solar farm. This part of the property had no better use due to its limitations, but now it will contribute to a cleaner and greener energy solution. These initiatives reflect our dedication to both the environment and the future of Rhode Island’s clean energy goals.”