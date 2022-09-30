1st mobile unit deployed in R.I.’s addiction fight

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

John Hayes literally has a front-row seat to the widening demographics of opioid addiction. He’s a driver of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare’s new mobile clinic, a converted recreational vehicle that recently started visiting addiction “hot spots” in Woonsocket, Providence and Pawtucket, offering treatment for substance use disorder to people who have made an appointment or handing…