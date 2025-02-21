Several CRMC bills to consider, but will there be any change this year?

By
-
THE R.I. COASTAL Resources Management Council voted unanimously in January to deny the Quidnessett Country Club’s attempt to keep its illegal seawall, but that popular decision did little to quell calls for the CRMC to be abolished. / COURTESY SAVE THE BAY STAFF VIA THE RHODE ISLAND CURRENT
THE R.I. COASTAL Resources Management Council voted unanimously in January to deny the Quidnessett Country Club’s attempt to keep its illegal seawall, but that popular decision did little to quell calls for the CRMC to be abolished. / COURTESY SAVE THE BAY STAFF VIA THE RHODE ISLAND CURRENT

Some state leaders and one of Rhode Island’s largest environmental groups have failed in recent years to dismantle the embattled R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council, but they’re confident the council’s recent handling of an illegally built seawall at a North Kingstown country club will finally tip the scales in their favor. The CRMC voted unanimously

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display