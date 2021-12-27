2 doctors at Women & Infants Hospital earn honors

PROVIDENCE – Two doctors from Women & Infants Hospital recently received honors from national organizations.

Dr. Christine Foley received the Golden Laparoscope Award from the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists during the group’s 50th Annual Global Congress in November.

Dr. Gary Frishman of Women & Infants chaired the editorial/advisory meeting during the event, which was also attended by Dr. Rimsha Ahmed, also of Women & Infants Hospital.

Dr. Linda Hunter was recognized by the Journal of Midwifery & Women’s Health with the Outstanding Peer Reviewer Award. Hunter has completed 68 reviews in the past 10 years, more than any other reviewer for the journal.

Peer reviewer award winners are those who have completed high quantities of high-quality reviews throughout the past decade.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.