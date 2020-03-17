2 new COVID-19 cases identified; R.I. businesses to receive assistance

PROVIDENCE – Two more positive COVID-19 have been identified in Rhode Island, increasing the state’s total to 23, and state officials announced Tuesday some assistance for local businesses is on the way.

R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said a man in his 50s with a recent international travel history, including to Germany and the United Kingdom, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The other positive case is a woman in her 40s and Alexander-Scott said health officials are still determining the illness’ origin.

As of Tuesday, there have been 403 negative tests for the coronavirus, Alexander-Scott said, and close to 3,000 people in Rhode Island are under self-quarantine. Most of those in self-quarantine are from Cranston West High School after a student there tested positive for the virus last week.

In addition to offering more reminders asking people to avoid crowds and remain at home as much as possible, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo lauded Rhode Islanders for taking the recommendations seriously.

“Now is the time to let our spirit of Rhode Island … our view that we are all in this together to come forward,” Raimondo said. “Because people are being so kind is making this a little easier and I know it will help us get through it.”

Alexander-Scott is also instructing dental offices in Rhode Island to suspend “nonessential, non-urgent” dental care for the next 21 days, which she said is in line with the guidance from the American Dental Association. Local health officials will continue to speak with dentists and other oral-health professionals on this matter “in the coming weeks,” Alexander-Scott said.

Raimondo also announced some assistance for local businesses coming to the Ocean State. Microsoft Corp. will provide its Office 365 program free of charge to all Rhode Island businesses of all sizes for the next six months. She said she had a meeting with small manufacturers who wanted employees to work from home, but didn’t know how to do it, which led Raimondo to reach out to Microsoft.

The R.I. Division of Information Technology is taking the lead on the Microsoft program, Raimondo said, and businesses are urged to contact the division for assistance.

Raimondo is also calling on businesses who have the capability to have its employees work remotely to “please consider it.”

“If you can do it, please do it,” Raimondo said. “It’s the best thing you can do for your employees, for public health and for the economy.”

Raimondo also announced Tuesday that all small businesses in Rhode Island will receive low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for up to $2 million to fund operating expenses.

Raimondo also lauded the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation for establishing the Rhode Island COVID-19 Recovery Fund to help support local nonprofits, and called on individuals to contribute to it.

“I know a lot of people aren’t in a position to give; most people are just trying to get through it,” Raimondo said. “Big companies, certain individuals [who] are in the position to give, now is the time to pitch in.”

Raimondo also plans to announce Wednesday an update on the status of restarting public school across the state. Schools, as of now, are currently closed through the end of this week.

