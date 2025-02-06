2 North Smithfield homes sell for $950K to make way for gas station development

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Two residential properties totaling nearly 6 acres of land recently sold for $950,000 to be turned into a gas station, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers.

The 1241 and 1253 Eddie Dowling Highway properties were purchased by Zeshan Abid, who plans to develop the site into a gas station and convenience store, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

The gas station project received preliminary approval from the North Smithfield Planning Board in December to build a 4,155-square-foot retail building at the site, with a restaurant, coffee shop, a drive-thru and a gas station. The project involves the demolition of the two homes on the site.

The Eddie Dowling Highway site is in an area designated as a business highway zone under town bylaws.

The 5.94-acre site includes 366 feet of frontage on Route 146, with high daily traffic counts, the real estate firm said.

The 1241 Eddie Dowling Highway property was most recently valued by North Smithfield property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $281,800, including $101,000 for the land alone and $172,600 for the Cape Cod-style home built there in 1940, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The 1253 Eddie Dowling Highway site was most recently valued by North Smithfield property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $295,900, including $88,200 attributed to the land alone and $196,700 attributed to the Cape Cod-style home built there in 1945.

Eric Schultheis, of Sweeney Real Estate, represented the sellers in the transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the properties were sold by Dynogra LLC, a limited liability company based in Juniper, Fla. The properties were purchased by Azra LLC, a Scituate-based limited liability company headed by Zeshan Abid.

