2 Providence elementary schools receive U.S. DOE Green Ribbon award

PROVIDENCE – A pair of city elementary schools have received Green Ribbon awards from the U.S. Department of Education.

William D’Abate Elementary School and Frank D. Spaziano Elementary School each have received such designations from the department.

The Providence Public School District says the Green Ribbon awards are presented to schools for committing to high-quality sustainability practices in their facilities and environmental education.

Both D’Abate and Spaziano elementary schools reopened this past academic year after undergoing multimillion-dollar renovations, building demolitions and replacements.

In a statement, Providence School Superintendent Javier Montañez said the schools receiving Green Ribbons affirms PPSD’s commitment to creating a “healthy and sustainable environment” for students.

