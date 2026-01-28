2 Providence schools receive Green Ribbon Award for sustainability

PROVIDENCE – Two Providence public schools have been named recipients of the 2025 Rhode Island Green Ribbon Award.

The R.I. Department of Education recognized Pleasant View Elementary School and the Narducci Learning Center as two of just seven schools in the state to be honored for their commitment to environmental sustainability, health and energy efficiency. The other schools included Wilbur & McMahon School in Little Compton; Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket; McGuire Elementary School and Stephen Olney Elementary School in North Providence; and North Smithfield High School in North Smithfield.

“This recognition highlights the intentional work we are doing to modernize our school buildings and create environments where students can thrive,” said Javier Montañez, superintendent of the Providence Public School District. “Sustainable, energy efficient schools are not just good for the environment. They directly impact how students learn, feel and grow every day.”

Although the U.S. Department of Education discontinued the national program in early 2025, RIDE continues to recognize schools across the state. Rhode Island remains the only New England state with continuous involvement since the program’s inception 15 years ago.

With help from RIDE, the Providence Public School District continues to prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency as part of its $1 billion school construction and renovation plan. New and renovated facilities feature green construction practices, renewable energy use and critical infrastructure upgrades. Standard improvements include energy efficient lighting, air conditioning and insulation.

“Rhode Island’s Green Ribbon schools are creating healthier, more energy efficient and sustainable spaces for learning,” said Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

The program is expected to continue with the application window for the 2025-2026 academic year now being open. Up to four schools will be selected for recognition.

