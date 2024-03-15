2 R.I. companies fined for EPA violations in Providence apartment project

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Honorees will be announced March 18th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A pair of Rhode Island companies have settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violating the Clean Air Act when demolishing a building on Admiral Street to make way for a 46-unit apartment building without an asbestos inspection. Property management and real estate development firms Citadel Properties LLC and Strive Construction LLC agreed

PROVIDENCE

–

A pair of Rhode Island companies have settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violating the Clean Air Act when demolishing a building on Admiral Street to make way for a 46-unit apartment building without an asbestos inspection.

Property management and real estate development firms Citadel Properties LLC and Strive Construction LLC agreed to pay $24,800 to resolve allegations

when it failed to notify the EPA of its intention to demolish a commercial and residential building located at 663 Admiral St. and failed to inspect the portion of the building that was demolished for the presence of asbestos.

"We all have an obligation of being a responsible neighbor and protecting our fellow humans. Due diligence was not completed in this situation, and proper notifications were not made, which has resulted in these penalties being handed down." said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "This settlement reinforces the requirements companies have to comply with reporting requirements and uphold their commitments in the name of public and environmental safety."

The EPA claimed both Citadel Properties and Strive Construction violated the Clean Air Act and the National Emission Standard for Hazardous Air Pollutants for asbestos regulations.

The Asbestos NESHAP requires owners and operators of demolition and renovation operations to thoroughly inspect a facility for asbestos before starting any work. It also requires them to provide written notice to the appropriate regulatory agency before renovation activities involving "regulated asbestos-containing material" at or above certain threshold amounts, or demolition activities begin regardless of whether the facility is believed to contain asbestos-containing material.

The EPA said the building was located in a potential environmental justice area of concern, and this settlement is meant to encourage future compliance with the Asbestos NESHAP.

The property has remained vacant since the demolition took place two years ago. Strive and Citadel had received permission from the city to construct a five-story, 46-unit apartment building on the site.