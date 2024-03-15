2 R.I. companies fined for EPA violations in Providence apartment project

By
-
CITADEL PROPERTIES LLC and Strive Construction LLC plan to build a 45-unit apartment building at 663 Admiral St., Providence, but the companies were fined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violations during the demolition of an existing structure on the site. / PROVIDENCE CITY PLAN COMMISSION
CITADEL PROPERTIES LLC and Strive Construction LLC plan to build a 45-unit apartment building at 663 Admiral St., Providence, but the companies were fined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violations during the demolition of an existing structure on the site. / PROVIDENCE CITY PLAN COMMISSION

PROVIDENCE – A pair of Rhode Island companies have settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for violating the Clean Air Act when demolishing a building on Admiral Street to make way for a 46-unit apartment building without an asbestos inspection.  Property management and real estate development firms Citadel Properties LLC and Strive Construction LLC agreed

