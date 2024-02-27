2 R.I. housing authorities receive $586K to help veterans secure housing

PROVIDENCE – Two local housing authorities will receive $586,431 in combined federal funding to help homeless military veterans and their families find permanent housing.
U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., announced Tuesday that R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. will receive $337,554 and the North Providence Housing Authority will get $248,877 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Supportive Housing program. The program, which distributed $14.6 million to various other housing programs across the U.S., combines rental assistance from HUD with case management and clinical services provided by the VA.
The funding also hopes to continue a national trend of decreased homelessness among veterans. Amo says that according to HUD, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness has fallen by 11% since early 2020.
“Every veteran deserves to have a safe, stable place to call home,” Amo said in a statement. “In Washington, I will continue to fight for more housing and resources for our brave service members.”
