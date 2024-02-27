2 R.I. housing authorities receive $586K to help veterans secure housing

U.S. REP. GABE AMO, D-R.I., announced Tuesday that R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. and the North Providence Housing Authority will receive $586,431 in combined federal funding to help homeless veterans and their families find permanent housing. / COURTESY GABE AMO
U.S. REP. GABE AMO, D-R.I., announced Tuesday that R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. and the North Providence Housing Authority will receive $586,431 in combined federal funding to help homeless veterans and their families find permanent housing. / COURTESY GABE AMO

PROVIDENCE – Two local housing authorities will receive $586,431 in combined federal funding to help homeless military veterans and their families find permanent housing. U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., announced Tuesday that R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. will receive $337,554 and the North Providence Housing Authority will get $248,877 in funding from the U.S.

