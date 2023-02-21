2 R.I. nonprofits advocating for affordable housing to receive $315K in grants

PROVIDENCE – Two Rhode Island nonprofit organizations that are focused on affordable housing issues are in line to receive a total of $315,000 in grants from the Point32Health Foundation, a joint group made up of the former Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and Tufts Health Plan Foundation.

The money is part of $690,000 in grants announced Tuesday that the Point32Health Foundation is distributing to five nonprofits in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts to address homelessness in New England.

“We have to address the root causes to end homelessness,” said Greg Shell, chairman of the Point32Health Foundation and partner at Goldman Sachs. “And solutions need to be grounded in community. Communities can identify the issues and help design relevant solutions to eradicate barriers so people of color and others from under-represented communities can access resources and support.”

ONE Neighborhood Builders in Providence has been awarded a three-year $250,000 grant to support the development of affordable housing with the supportive services needed to help older adults and historically underserved communities experiencing homelessness maintain good health.

“It’s not a cliche to say that housing is health care,” said Jennifer Hawkins, president and executive director of ONE Neighborhood Builders. “This grant will allow us to double down on our efforts and ensure that older residents have access to affordable housing and avoid the risks of becoming homeless.”

Crossroads Rhode Island in Providence is receiving a $65,000 one-year grant to support and increase the capacity of its adult and family services domestic violence, rapid rehousing and housing first programs.

“We know that the only proven solution for homelessness is housing. That’s especially true for women and families in crisis,” said Crossroads CEO Karen Santilli. “Point32Health’s investment in Crossroads RI’s housing problem-solving will literally be a lifesaving investment for the women and families we support.”