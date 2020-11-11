2 R.I. nonprofits receive grants from Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders program

PROVIDENCE – Two Rhode Island-based nonprofits each received six-figure grants from Bank of America Corp. as part of the bank’s 2020 Neighborhood Builders program.

The Jonnycake Center, which has locations in Westerly and South Kingstown and offers resources to help those get out of poverty, and the youth-service organization Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence each received $200,000 from Bank of America in this program.

Jonnycake Center Executive Director Kate Brewster said in a statement that the funding will allow the organization to have a “strong and sustained” social-services team, develop a business model to transition into a new facility and create a pilot program to address affordable housing.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence CEO Nicole Dufresne said in a statement the funding will help the organization be in a better position to “address the issues holding our community back.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.