2 Taunton women indicted for coupon scam that netted $27,000 in goods

PROVIDENCE – Two women from Taunton have been indicted on charges they operated an organized counterfeit coupon scam to steal $27,000 in goods, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Tuesday.

A grand jury returned indictments against Jacqueline White, 41, and Crystal Travis, 40, for their roles in passing counterfeit coupons at Stop and Shop locations in East Providence, Pawtucket, Quincy, Weymouth, Raynham, Plainville, Whitman, Abington, Pembroke, Norwell, Hingham, North Dartmouth, New Bedford, Sandwich and Brockton between March 10 and June 2.

White and Travis allegedly created coupons that contained barcodes and graphic designs that mirrored legitimate third-party coupons. The pair would then advertise the products that were purchased with the phony coupons online, then sell them for cash.

An investigation by the Hingham Police, Abington Police and Coupon Information Center found the pair stole $26,547 worth of products including:

300 bottles of fabric freshener

56 bars of soap

188 bottles of fabric softener

226 bottles of laundry detergent

219 cans of air disinfectant

135 bottles of hand soap

22 skin care products

130 air fresheners

275 cases of anti-bacterial wipes

24 bottles of mouthwash

34 packages of paper towels

26 tooth brushes

21 tubes of hand cream

159 bottles of dish soap

On March 20, the pair used a Stop and Shop Rewards Program card to purchase 366 items worth $1,658.28 for only $3.28, according to the district attorney’s office.

White has been charged with one count each of larceny by false pretense by single scheme, larceny to induce parting with personal property and organized retail theft. Travis has been charged with one count of larceny by false pretense by single scheme and larceny to induce parting with personal property.

The pair will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court on a later date.