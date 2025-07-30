2 URI nursing professors inducted as American Academy of Nursing fellows

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A pair of University of Rhode Island College of Nursing professors have been inducted as fellows in the American Academy of Nursing.

URI says associate professor Amy D’Agata and assistant professor Erica Liebermann became the latest faculty members at the state land-grant school to reach nursing’s prestigious recognition. The university says to become a fellow with AAN, nurses must demonstrate sustained contributions throughout their careers.

D’Agata, URI says, is experienced in neonatal intensive care and her research evolved to examining lifetime effects of preterm birth. She’s also the principal investigator for the “RHODE Study,” which explores preterm birth impacts on adult cardiometabolic, immune and endocrine health, the university says.

Liebermann, an adult/women’s health nurse practitioner, focuses her current research on advancing progress toward eliminating cervical cancer in the U.S., URI says. Such a process would be done through innovative strategies to increase human papillomavirus vaccination rates and improve cervical cancer screening and follow-up, URI says.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.