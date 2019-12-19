2019 CVS Health Charity Classic raises $1M

WOONSOCKET – A total of 86 nonprofits in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts will receive amounts from the $1 million raised from the 2019 CVS Health Charity Classic.

Among the charities benefiting from the event are Sojourner House in Providence, Tides Family Services and the Joe Andruzzi Foundation in North Attleboro.

“The generosity of CVS Health and the Charity Classic will help the foundation to provide New England cancer patients and their families a chance to focus on recovery, not bills,” said Joe Andruzzi, co-founder and board chair of the Joe Andruzzi Foundation.

The golf classic, held in June at the Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington, featured golf pros Brooke Henderson, Colin Montgomerie and Keegan Bradley.

It was held in conjunction with Crave RI, a two-day food festival held at the Dunkin’ Donuts center that featured more than 250 local restaurants and beverage producers.

The 2020 CVS Health golf classic is scheduled for June 18 – 22 at the Rhode Island Country Club.

The event has raised more than $23 million for charities over the past 21 years.

“The Charity Classic has had the pleasure of connecting with organizations that are making a significant impact in the communities that we live and work in,” said Eileen Howard Boone, tournament chairperson.