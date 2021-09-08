2021 Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation announced

PROVIDENCE – The honorees of the 2021 Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation were announced on Wednesday by Preserve Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission.

This year’s award winners will be celebrated at an event on Oct. 17 at Linden Place in Bristol.

The organizations will also be holding an event on Oct. 16, providing a tour of select properties that received Rhody Awards in 2020 and 2021. The program was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s winners include:

Friends of Hearthside Inc. have been awarded an Antoinette F. Downing Service Award for work interpreting and preserving the “Hearthside” mansion in Lincoln.

Kenneth R. Woodcock was awarded an Antoinette F. Downing Volunteer Award for work to protect and reserve Matunuck, and for philanthropic support for historic preservation in Rhode Island.

Ned Conners received a Frederick C. Williamson Professional Leadership Award for his work as a historian and preservation consultant in the state.

Richard C. Youngken received a Frederick C. Williamson Professional Leadership Award for his preservation planning work around the state, including documenting properties for the National Register.

Jonathan and Erin Chapman received a Historic Homeowner Award for their rehabilitation of the Glen Farm Millhouse in Portsmouth.

Providence Performing Arts Center received a Historic Preservation Project Award for its restoration of the theater’s terra cotta facade.

Dirt Palace Public Projects was awarded a Historic Preservation Project Award for the restoration of the Kendrick-Prentice-Tirocchi House in Providence, built circa 1867, now being used as a facility for artists in residence.

John Peixinho was awarded a Historic Preservation Project Award for his work preserving and protecting the Samuel Clarke Farm in Richmond.

WinnDevelopment and Omni Development were awarded a Historic Preservation Project Award for the rehabilitation of the Prospect Heights Housing in Pawtucket, a National Register-listed community.

Union Mill LLC received a Historic Preservation Project Award for the rehabilitation of the Pontiac Mills property in Warwick.

Providence Community Library was awarded a Community Award for its work improving and preserving library facilities, developing programs responsive to community needs, and building relationships with users, funders and city officials.

More information on the event may be found online.