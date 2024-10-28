2024 R.I. Mission of Mercy provides more than $375K in free dental care

PROVIDENCE – The 2024 Rhode Island Mission of Mercy served 623 Rhode Islanders and delivered more than $375,000 worth of donated dental services.

This was the 10th Mission of Mercy, and the event was held all day on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at Providence Community Health Centers’ Prairie Avenue campus. The event increased its capacity by approximately 34% – marking the highest number of patients served and highest monetary value of donated services since the event’s founding – because of recent upgrades to PCHC and support from volunteers.

“We are incredibly proud of the positive impact this year’s clinic was able to have on the lives of hundreds of Rhode Islanders, and we thank each and every one of our volunteers, sponsors, organizers and partners for their contributions in making this year’s Mission of Mercy a resounding success,” said Dr. John Kiang, president of the Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation. “This event is an inspiring testament to what is possible when Rhode Island’s community comes together toward a common goal.”

The services offered at the event include routine cleanings, X-rays, fillings, root canal treatments on only front teeth, and tooth extractions. All services were provided free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation, a nonprofit that provides funding and resources to improve Rhode Islanders’ oral health, planned and presented the event. Delta Dental of Rhode Island has also served as the event’s premier sponsor since it started, and PCHC has been the host since 2018.

“The incredible, far-reaching impact this annual event has on the lives of our neighbors is reflective of the astounding and inspiring generosity showcased by the Mission of Mercy’s leadership team and hundreds of volunteers,” said Merrill Thomas, PCHC CEO and president. “We are pleased to offer our facilities as the homebase for this effort, and we applaud all involved for their work in bringing last weekend’s clinic to life.”

Since it started, the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy has provided almost $3.5 million in donated dental services to thousands of Rhode Islanders. Plans for the 2025 event are expected to be announced in the coming months.

“The Rhode Island Mission of Mercy is a true labor of love for its organizers and hundreds of volunteers, and it has evolved into a critical public service for the state’s most vulnerable residents,” said Joseph Perroni, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Rhode Island. “We are proud to have supported this initiative since its beginning, and we look forward to continuing to play our part in increasing access to oral health care across Rhode Island.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.