2025 WaterFire season slated to begin May 15

PROVIDENCE – The 2025 WaterFire season will include six full lightings, two partial lightings and four Starts at Sunset lightings on the Micheal S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge, the arts nonprofit WaterFire Providence announced Tuesday.

The season will officially kick off on May 15 with a Starts at Sunset lighting event on the bridge, followed by the first full lighting on May 31.

All lightings will begin at sunset, however the full lighting events will feature onshore programming and vendors that will be open and available prior to the lightings.

Community favorite events, such as honoring Rhode Island educators, breast cancer survivors, Rhode Island veterans, and a full lighting on the Fourth of July, will return this season, the nonprofit said in a news release.

“As we celebrate 30 years of WaterFire, we are grateful to the sponsors, community partners, and supporters who have helped sustain this tradition in Providence,” Ed Cabral, director of sponsorships and corporate relations at WaterFire Providence, said in a statement. “The 2025 season honors that legacy while looking ahead with renewed purpose and excitement for what’s to come.”

The full 2025 WaterFire schedule will take place as follows (subject to change due to weather):

Thursday, June 19 – Partial Lighting from 8:22 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 4 – Full Lighting Celebrating Independence Day from 8:24 p.m. to midnight, with onshore programming and vendors open at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 17 – Starts at Sunset Lighting from 8:17 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9 – Full Lighting for the Clear Currents Community Paddling Night from 7:07 p.m. to midnight, with onshore programming and vendors open at 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 18 – Partial Basin Lighting from 7:41 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27 – Full Lighting Celebrating Rhode Island Educators from 6:34 p.m. to midnight, with onshore programming and vendors open at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4 – Full Lighting 6:22 p.m. to 11 p.m., with onshore programming and vendors open at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30 – Starts at Sunset

Lighting from 5:42 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1 – Full Lighting for the 13th Annual Salute to Veterans from 5:40 p.m. to 10 p.m., with onshore programming and vendors open at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 31 – Starts at Sunset Lighting from 4:25 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WaterFire events attract approximately 1 million visitors to Providence annually, according to WaterFire Providence, the independent, 501(c)3 nonprofit that organizes the yearly programming. This attendance generates $114 million in spending and $9 million in direct tax revenue to the state each year, the nonprofit said.

