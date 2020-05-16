215 new COVID-19 cases in R.I.; 10 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Health officials on Saturday reported 215 new COVID-19 cases in the state, increasing the total to 12,234, and 10 more deaths.

The state has reported a total of 489 fatalities related to the new coronavirus.

There are 273 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, including 66 in intensive care units and 44 on ventilators.

The number of new cases in the state has ticked up each day since May 13, when the state reported 181. Hospitalizations have increased slightly each day since the same date, when the state reported 269.

After 18 deaths related to the virus were reported on May 13, the next two days saw six and 11 new deaths respectively.

