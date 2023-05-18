23 housing developments across R.I. receive $101M in funding

PROVIDENCE – More than $101 million in funding is being awarded to 23 developments across 13 municipalities to support building new housing units, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Housing Mortgage Finance Corp. announced Thursday.

State officials say the funding will support 1,481 total housing units throughout the state, of which more than 1,200 will be affordable housing. The funding, which the state says was approved during RIHousing’s recent board meeting, comes from various sources. Among them was from McKee’s $250 million 2023 fiscal year budget – $82.9 million – and from other sources, including the Capital Magnet Fund, Housing Production Fund, Acquisition Revitalization Program, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Housing Trust Fund and for operating support Housing Production Fund-Extremely Low-Income Operating Reserve Program.

This initiative will also support more than 3,000 construction jobs in Rhode Island, as well, state officials said.

“For Rhode Island to be an attractive place to live, work, and raise a family, we must address the availability and quality of housing – that means everything from providing supports to those experiencing homelessness, to increasing affordable housing, to ensuring we build more workforce housing for our middle-class families,” McKee said in a statement.

RIHousing CEO and Executive Director Carol Ventura said in a statement the state fiscal recovery funds that have been administered have been “essential” in constructing homes across the state. “We’re proud to help meet the state’s housing demands, support jobs and reinvigorate the economy,” she said.

The developments that are receiving funding are:

24 Inkerman St., Providence

25 Bough St., Providence

Ade Bethune House, Portsmouth

Bernon Mills, Woonsocket

Broad Street Homes, Central Falls

Central Street Development, Pawtucket/Central Falls

Copley Chambers 2 and 3, Providence

East Point, East Providence

Georgiaville Place, Smithfield

Hive Apartments, Providence

Lockwood Plaza Phase 2, Providence

Millrace District, Woonsocket

Pocasset Reserve Phase 1, Tiverton

Potters Tigrai Apartments, Providence

Ralph R. Russo Manor, Johnston

Reynolds Farm Senior Housing 2, North Kingstown

Rosebrook Commons, Middletown

Southpoint Commons, Westerly

Studley Building, Providence

Summer Street Apartments, Providence

The Avenue, Providence

Villages at Manville, Lincoln

Walker Lofts, Lincoln

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.