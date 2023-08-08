24 school districts receive $3.8M in funding as part of McKee’s ‘Learn 365 RI’ plan

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-four public school districts across the state received close to $3.8 million in grants aimed to support launches or expanding extended student learning programing in alignment with Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s new “Learn 365 RI” initiative, McKee and the R.I. Department of Education announced Tuesday.

Back in April, McKee launched Learn 365 RI, which he says is a new strategy to help boost education in Rhode Island and exceed Massachusetts’ academic levels by 2030. Along with shifting education beyond 180 days, McKee’s plan also proposes a goal to cumulatively add at least 1 million out-of-school learning time per year.

To reach the goal, the state allocated $4 million in state emergency education relief funds received from the federal government to help students and families recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program’s goal is to improve learning outcomes in three key areas. Those areas are higher math and English language scores on the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System exams, school attendance rates and Free Application for Federal Student Aid completion rates.

In a statement, McKee says state and local leaders, by working together, will ensure that students will have the support and resources to recover and excel academically. R.I. Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said in her respective statement Tuesday the funding is “direct investments” to expand education access to help “get our students back on track.”

The funding ranges from $50,000 to $400,000. Bristol, Coventry, East Greenwich, Hopkinton, Jamestown, Lincoln, Little Compton, New Shoreham, North Smithfield, Portsmouth, Richmond, Scituate, Warwick, West Warwick and Woonsocket all are receiving the standard $50,000 grants.

Nine districts are receiving six-figure grants. The districts, and their amounts, are:

Burrillville – $286,990

Central Falls – $394,564

East Providence – $340,000

Middletown – $203,445

Newport – $345,000

North Kingstown – $305,000

Pawtucket – $310,000

Smithfield – $240,000

South Kingstown – $325,000

Multiple school districts have since signed pledges to be part of Learn 365 RI, and now some received funding to be allocated toward the initiative. However McKee’s Learn 365 RI education plan has been met with skepticism and educators moving forward want additional details for state leaders as to how it will work.

