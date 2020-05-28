25-lot subdivision approved in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH – A new neighborhood has been authorized in the town.

The 25-lot Highland Woods development, approved by the Planning Board earlier this month, will connect the two newly constructed streets to Princess Pine and Tipping Rock drives.

The project will be built over 79 acres, on a parcel that borders both West Greenwich and Exeter. It will be located at the end of Princess Pine Drive, off Taggart Court. The minimum lot size is 2 acres.

The owner is GSA Properties LLC. The design and permitting for the new subdivision was handled by DiPrete Engineering Associates Inc. and Blish & Cavanagh LLP.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the 25 homes, the developer will create five off-site, deed-restricted affordable units, a requirement of town zoning.

The Planning Board authorized the project on May 15.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.