25% of vaccine doses have been received by Rhode Islanders 60 or older

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Islanders who are anxiously awaiting vaccination against the COVID-19 virus will now have a better idea of who has been getting it.

The R.I. Department of Health website now includes a demographic breakdown of vaccine recipients, including factors such as age, race and ethnicity.

Through Jan. 15, 51,220 doses of the two available vaccines had been administered in the state, through state partnerships with employers and at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities.

So far, just 25% of the vaccine recipients have been age 60 or older, while 62% of the recipients are in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

The snapshot reflects the first stages of the vaccine deployment in Rhode Island, which has emphasized the health care and first responder workforces, and involved the state partnering with employers to vaccinate workers in locations such as hospitals, nursing homes, health facilities and state prisons. The state has also started vaccinating residents of nursing homes, through a partnership with CVS Health Corp. and Walgreen’s.

The state remains in Phase 1 of its vaccine distribution plan, and has not yet started inoculating the first group of residents prioritized by age, those 75 and older, the age group most at risk of death from the disease, according to health experts. The oldest Rhode Islanders, who don’t otherwise qualify for a vaccine earlier because of their residence or job status, are not expected to start getting vaccinated until February, according to the state’s current schedule.

“When you look at the Phase 1 of the campaign, and as a whole, the two goals are to ensure … that the health care and the public safety system of the state is a priority, as well as to protect the residents of nursing homes and other congregate care settings, where we have seen … an overwhelming impact and number of COVID-19 cases and associated deaths,” Dr. Philip Chan, an infectious disease specialist with the R.I. Department of Health, said on Jan. 15.

When a health care system becomes overwhelmed, as it has in other states and countries, he noted, deaths and complications increase.

A breakdown by race and ethnicity reveals that, so far, the recipients have largely been white.

The shots received so far, 65% were given to white recipients. Only 3% went to African-Americans.

About 21% of the vaccine recipients were not classified by race. And 8% were described as ‘other.’ The state reported that 2% of the vaccine recipients were Asian. No Native Americans or Pacific Islanders were recorded as having received a vaccine.

In another chart tracking ethnicity, the state reported that 6% of the vaccine recipients to date were described as Hispanic or Latino.

The race and ethnicity of vaccine recipients have been a concern of several elected officials, who say they want equitable distribution of the vaccine to communities with large populations of Black or Latino residents, who have had disproportionately high infection and hospitalization rates.

The state’s data will be updated weekly, according to the R.I. Department of Health. It is located here.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer at the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.