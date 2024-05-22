28 artists, nonprofits receive $82,500 in Providence Project Fund grants

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley and the city’s Department of Art, Culture and Tourism on May 20 announced that 28 nonprofit organizations and local artists received $82,500 in grants as part of the city’s 2025 Project Fund program.

City officials say the funding helps enrich Providence’s cultural landscape and fosters community engagement. Grants will range between $1,500 and $4,000 depending on need, city officials say.

“When we invest in [local artists], we build a stronger, more vibrant Providence where everyone has the opportunity to participate, express themselves and thrive,” Smiley said in a statement. “I’m proud to support so many organizations and artists sharing their incredible talents.”

City officials say the next application deadline is Oct. 15. Local artists and organizations seeking funds through the program can apply via the Department of Art, Culture and Tourism’s website.

The organizations that received funding through this round are:

Community Music Works

The Dirt Palace

DownCity Design

Everett

Farm Fresh Rhode Island

Haus of Codec

Jenna Benzinger, fiscally sponsored by the Wilbury Theatre Group

LitArts RI

Motif Magazine

MUSE Foundation

Oasis International Inc.

Project 401

PRONK!

Providence Children’s Museum

Providence Student Union

Puerto Rican Professional Association

PVD World Music

Queer.Archive.Work

Revolve Dance Project

Rhode Island Latino Arts

Rhode Island Women’s Choreography Project

Ricky Katowicz

The Steel Yard

Teatro ECAS

Trade Pop-Up

Two Character Play, fiscally sponsored by the Reverie Theater Group

West Broadway Neighborhood Association

Wilbury Theatre Group

