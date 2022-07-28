$3.2M sale of waterfront Warwick home sets record for city

WARWICK – A 5,138-square-foot house built in 2002 on an elevated waterfront site in Warwick was bought recently for $3.2 million, making it the highest single-family home sale in city history, according to Lila Delman Compass, the real estate firm that represented the seller.

The three-story home, located at 196 Channel View in Warwick, contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to city property assessment records. The property also comes with 175 feet of frontage along Greenwich Bay, as well as a 105-foot-deep water dock.

The house, with a wood-shingle exterior and gable roof, was designed by architect Bill Burgin, of the Newport-based Burgin Lambert Architects. The interior design of the home is “Hamptons-style,” according to Lila Delman Compass.

“Nearly all rooms have expansive views of the bay, and nearly all have access to inviting outdoor spaces,” the real estate firm said, adding that a “wall of windows” in the kitchen provides “phenomenal views.”

The kitchen also features custom cabinetry, professional grade appliances, quartz countertops and two large island counters, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The master bedroom on the second floor features a “spa-like” bathroom and it has access to a mahogany deck overlooking the water, the real estate firm said. Two other bedrooms are on the second floor.

The third story consists of a loft that can be used for office space, Lila Delman Compass said.

Outside, there’s a mahogany deck that wraps around the first floor of the building, the real estate firm said, along with a stone patio offering access to the kitchen, with a built-in grill and an area meant for group entertainment. There are also automatic sprinklers to water the grass around the 1.21-acre property, the firm said.

The home also contains an elevator servicing all three floors, and a heated three-car garage.

Warwick assessors most recently valued the home in 2021 at $1.8 million, according to public records kept online by the city.

The home was sold by Timothy Kinsella and Susan Wiersma to Chad Verdi and Michelle Verdi, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record kept online by the city.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.