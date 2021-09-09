$3.3M sale of Fogbottom Farm is largest recorded home sale in Tiverton since 2013

TIVERTON – In the largest recorded home property sale in the town since 2013, a 5-acre property featuring a 4,713-square-foot home, a guest house and a barn sold for $3.27 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

The 72 Fogland Road property, known as “Fogbottom Farm,” was owned by John and Cynthia Burns, according to property records. A deed shows that they sold the property to 72 Fogland Realty Trust.

The property was one of only four homes to ever sell for more than $3 million in Tiverton, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Residential Properties Ltd. represented the buyer in the transaction.

The three-story, federal-style home dates to 1808, and it’s had just five owners over that time, the real estate companies said. The house includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a fireplace, and has a view of the water.

The antique barn next to the home features a three-bay garage, as well as a two-bedroom guest house. And directly above the garage is a 900-square-foot loft, along with an office space on the south side of the barn, with a door to a private patio.

