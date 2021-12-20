$3.6M in state CARES Act funds distributed to 9 early-intervention providers

PROVIDENCE – About $3.6 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds will be distributed to nine early-intervention providers across Rhode Island, the state announced Monday.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Executive Office of Health & Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones said the funds will help offset the organizations’ revenue losses and high expenses that incurred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the funds will assist the providers in recruiting and retaining workers, avoiding further closures, and providing continued services to children with developmental needs.

The $3.6 million in funds is in addition to the $5.5 million for early-intervention services that are included in McKee’s $119 million down payment proposal on the American Rescue Plan Act funds. In a statement, McKee said these funds are the first step in assisting early- intervention providers and added the state “must continue to do more.” He also said he looks forward to the General Assembly passing his down payment proposal to help continue to stabilize the social services system and “provide these critical services for Rhode Islanders who rely on them.”

The organizations that received funding include:

- Advertisement -

Meeting Street : $1.08 million

: $1.08 million J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center : $480,151

: $480,151 Children’s Friend : $460,128

: $460,128 Seven Hills Rhode Island : $413,939

: $413,939 Family Service of Rhode Island : $344,995

: $344,995 Community Care Alliance : $334,950

: $334,950 The Groden Network : $333,288

: $333,288 Looking Upwards : $144,286

: $144,286 Easter Seals Rhode Island: $45,944

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.