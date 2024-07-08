$3.8M in Learn365RI grants awarded across 29 municipalities

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-nine municipalities received a total of $3.8 million in Learn365RI grants to create or expand extended learning programs, with many focusing on improving attendance, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Monday.Seventeen municipalities received $40,000 standard grants while 12 municipalities earned expanded grants of up to $400,000 aiming to provide more intensive services to students and families and demonstrate a higher level of impact on the key Learn365RI metrics.The funding was included in the $13.9 billion fiscal 2025 state budget, which directs $5 million to support high-quality, out-of-school programming, with an emphasis on critical skill development.“Investing in our children’s education is investing in the future of Rhode Island,” McKee said. “From reducing chronic absenteeism to increasing reading and math proficiency, Learn365RI programs are a critical part of our commitment to ensuring that all students have access to quality learning experiences year-round.”The Learn365RI program is part of the state’s broader strategy to improve educational outcomes and support the holistic development of students by improving three key metrics: the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System mathematics and English language arts scores; school attendance rates and Free Application for Federal Student Aid completion rates.“The Learn365RI grant program is not just about filling time; it is about enriching the lives of our students, supporting their academic and personal growth, and preparing them for a successful future,” said R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “We share our gratitude with our municipal partners for their efforts to improve student outcomes, strengthen community ties, and build support networks.”Learn365RI expanded grant recipients are: