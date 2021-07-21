3.8M-square-foot distribution center OK’d by Johnston Planning Board

JOHNSTON – The Johnston Planning Board gave final approval to a proposed 3.8 million-square-foot retail distribution facility on Tuesday evening.

The $300 million project will be located at 2120 Hartford Ave., and is being developed by Bluewater Property Group, a New York-based industrial real estate development company.

The tenant of the facility has still not been publicly identified, but it has been rumored by many to be Amazon.com Inc. Neither town officials nor Bluewater has confirmed the identity of the tenant.

A traffic impact analysis estimated that in peak weekday afternoon traffic, 650 vehicles would enter the facility and 660 vehicles would exit, including 15 trucks. At peak morning times, the facility is expected to see 735 entrances, 45 exits, including 15 trucks.

The facility is expected to have 73 bays for tractor-trailer trucks.

The project will now have to be approved by the town council before moving forward.