3-building, 720-unit self-storage project planned for wooded plot in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Property owner Calvi Realty Co Inc. and Bluedog Capital Partners LLC are planning to build three self-storage buildings totaling 94,200 square feet at 850 Manton Ave.

The project is planned for a vacant, heavily wooded 11-acre section of a property that is also occupied by a Stop & Shop supermarket and Wendy’s drive-thru in the Manton section of the city near Rhode Island College and Triggs Memorial Golf Course.

Calvi Realty Co Inc. and its business partner Bluedog Capital Partners LLC, a boutique investment firm based in the financial district, submitted a master plan for approval from the Providence City Plan Commission and are seeking a subdivision to break up the property from the store and restaurant area. The project was on the agenda for the commission’s meeting on Tuesday.

The self-storage facility development will be part of the 401 Storage chain of self-storage facilities, according to a rendering of the project submitted as part of the master plan.

- Advertisement -

The proposed self-storage facility would include a total of 720 units across the three buildings. The westerly building would contain an 900-square-foot office, with 15 parking spaces, according to the master plan.

According to a City Plan Commission staff report, based on conceptual building designs, design waivers will be needed to meet the city’s minimum building height requirements, as a building in a C-3 zone. A minimum height of 11 feet is required in a C-3 zone, but 10 feet are proposed, according to the staff report.

With regard to the amount of trees that would need to be cleared, especially at the rear of the property that is most heavily wooded, the developers have not yet submitted a landscaping plan, requesting that a detailed plan be delayed until a later stage of the planning process.

The staff report recommended that the City Plan Commission approve the master plan.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com