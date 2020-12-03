3 commercial properties, valued at $1.3M overall, sell in Cranston, Warwick, Pawtucket

CRANSTON – Eric Schultheis, an agent with Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, was involved in three commercial transactions in recent weeks that totaled more than $1.3 million.

On Oct. 19, he represented the property of 757 Park Ave. in Cranston, a former floral shop that was sold out of receivership to Marie Properties LLC, for $205,000, according to Cranston real estate records. The buyer was represented by Michael Saccoccio of Coldwell Banker Commercial, according to a news release.

Later that month, Schultheis represented the buyers of a 9,432-square-foot property in Warwick, at 166 Lavan St., which sold for $710,000. The sellers were United Distribution System Inc., represented by Fred Petrarca of Rodman Real Estate, according to the release.

Schultheis also represented The Salvation Army, a nonprofit organization, in the sale of retail property at 504 Central Ave. in Pawtucket. The property was purchased by All People RE Investments LLC for $455,000. The buyer was represented by Cheng Lin of One Stop Real Estate.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.