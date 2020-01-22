3 companies seek state incentives for expansion into R.I.

PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts-based manufacturing company and two tech and engineering companies are poised to move operations into Rhode Island, under an incentive request to be considered Friday by a committee of the R.I. Commerce Corp.

The investment committee of Commerce RI is scheduled to discuss Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit awards for Resh Inc., of Franklin, Mass., smartShift Technologies Inc., a Boston-based firm, and Response Technologies LLC of Harrison, Ohio.

The specific incentive amounts were not disclosed on the agenda for the committee meeting.

Resh is a precision mechanical fabrication company with 25 employees. The company was founded in 1988 and has its facility in Franklin in Norfolk County, Mass., off of Interstate 495.

SmartShift is an information technology firm with a specialty in automation, and has operations in North America, Europe and Asia as well as in downtown Boston.

Response Technologies is a material science and engineering company that develops emergency response technologies, such as wireless alarms, for courthouses and government facilities.

The Qualified Jobs Incentive Act is a state-funded incentive that provides employers with a credit based on how many positions are created that exceed the state’s median salary. The limit is up to $7,500 per job, annually, for up to 10 years.

