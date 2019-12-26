3 developers gain energy efficiency grants

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. and the R.I. Office of Energy Resources have awarded $675,000 in funds to three developers who will build highly efficient housing for low- and moderate-income residents.
The pilot program is called Zero Energy for the Ocean State and is a public-private partnership between R.I. Housing, the state and National Grid.
The recipients are:
- Caldwell & Johnson, which plans to construct a single-story duplex rental in North Kingstown for residents aged 55 and older. The development will include two one-bedroom, one-bathroom units.
- Church Community Housing Corp. will receive funds to build eight single-family homes in Jamestown and Aquidneck Island. Seven of the homes will be new construction and one will involve the rehabilitation of an existing structure.
- ONE Neighborhood Builders will receive funds to help construct five, small single-family homes in the Olneyville neighborhood in Providence. The homes are part of a training project with Providence-based nonprofit Building Futures, as well as the city and the Rhode Island School of Design.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.
