3 developers gain energy efficiency grants

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. and the R.I. Office of Energy Resources have awarded $675,000 in funds to three developers who will build highly efficient housing for low- and moderate-income residents.

The pilot program is called Zero Energy for the Ocean State and is a public-private partnership between R.I. Housing, the state and National Grid.

The recipients are:

Caldwell & Johnson , which plans to construct a single-story duplex rental in North Kingstown for residents aged 55 and older. The development will include two one-bedroom, one-bathroom units.

, which plans to construct a single-story duplex rental in North Kingstown for residents aged 55 and older. The development will include two one-bedroom, one-bathroom units. Church Community Housing Corp. will receive funds to build eight single-family homes in Jamestown and Aquidneck Island. Seven of the homes will be new construction and one will involve the rehabilitation of an existing structure.

will receive funds to build eight single-family homes in Jamestown and Aquidneck Island. Seven of the homes will be new construction and one will involve the rehabilitation of an existing structure. ONE Neighborhood Builders will receive funds to help construct five, small single-family homes in the Olneyville neighborhood in Providence. The homes are part of a training project with Providence-based nonprofit Building Futures, as well as the city and the Rhode Island School of Design.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

- Advertisement -